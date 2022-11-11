WHITE OUT the Instant of - Huge Blast of Antonovsky Bridge on Dnieper River - Blown Up by Russian Forces, Kherson Region. - 111122

Video of Antonovsky bridge blown up by Russian forces
The grouping of Russian troops was finally withdrawn from the right to the left bank of the Dnieper last night.
Every bridge and crossing was destroyed.
The railway bridge, which is located next to Antonovsky, was also destroyed
