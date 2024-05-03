Doctors Ordered To Euthanize MILLIONS of Vaccinated Patients to Cover-Up 'Disturbing' Side Effects

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!





Big Pharma and the medical industry are desperately scrambling to cover up the full extent of the human tragedy caused by the Covid mRNA vaccines, according to an industry whistleblower who has blown the whistle on what is really happening in hospital corridors.





People have been dying so horrifically and so quickly that doctors have been forced to euthanize them to put them out of their misery, according to the whistleblower who reveals that mainstream media is complicit in covering up the extent of the carnage.





But as the body bags continue to pile up and more and more people around the world wake up to the grisly reality, the mainstream media has never been less relevant.





We are the news now and the people are rising up and demanding justice for the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the global elite.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE