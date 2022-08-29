Ninja Warrior Mum Fought To Save Her Premature Baby During Plandemic

Martine Warmann has been fitness instructor, as well as been on the UK series Ninja Warrior. She is a wife and mother and during the plandemic during 2021, she was pregnant. The baby came at just 24 weeks, but her story of hope, knowledge, endurance and faith though seemingly tragic at the first was delightfully a story of overcoming. She joins me and our nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani for this episode.





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