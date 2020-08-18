© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT IS A LIFE IF IT’S LOCKED DOWN?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • August 18, 2020
WHAT IS A LIFE IF IT’S LOCKED DOWN?
As we enter the 6th month of lockdown, many find themselves only connecting to the outside world via computers or TV screens. But is this really ‘living’?
#BeBrave #TrulyLiving #TheHighWire #DelBigtree #Health #NaturalHealth
As we enter the 6th month of lockdown, many find themselves only connecting to the outside world via computers or TV screens. But is this really ‘living’?
#BeBrave #TrulyLiving #TheHighWire #DelBigtree #Health #NaturalHealth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.