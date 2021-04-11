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INTUITION IS THE DECODER
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23 views • April 11, 2021
My teachings are on the highest elevation of consciousness, I see you all as individual God Consciousness you are not separate from this, even though it is preached that you are, you are not, the buck stops with you, and you are responsible for you, and you create for you, or you can uncreate for you. Some of you are ready to take your thoughts to a new level and some of you are not ready for it, or at all.
Where the energy goes, It flows.
Meaning Where the thoughts are directed
It creates a momentum and the more it becomes
The Kicker is It flows to the wanted or unwanted
Your thoughts direct the flow
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Where the energy goes, It flows.
Meaning Where the thoughts are directed
It creates a momentum and the more it becomes
The Kicker is It flows to the wanted or unwanted
Your thoughts direct the flow
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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