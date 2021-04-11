INTUITION IS THE DECODER

My teachings are on the highest elevation of consciousness, I see you all as individual God Consciousness you are not separate from this, even though it is preached that you are, you are not, the buck stops with you, and you are responsible for you, and you create for you, or you can uncreate for you. Some of you are ready to take your thoughts to a new level and some of you are not ready for it, or at all.Where the energy goes, It flows.Meaning Where the thoughts are directedIt creates a momentum and the more it becomesThe Kicker is It flows to the wanted or unwantedYour thoughts direct the flow