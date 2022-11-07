Only Victory in the Midterms Can Save America and WE CAN WIN! DON"T GIVE UP VOTE!

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Steve Bannon joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the commitment necessary to defeat the Dems in the midterms for good. And Expanded Report one day before election.





Expanded Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/only-victory-in-the-midterms-can-save-america-and-we-can-win/





Source Link:

https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6359a185c1a34b307c1632ab





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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.





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