Only Victory in the Midterms Can Save America and WE CAN WIN! DON"T GIVE UP VOTE!

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RealNewsChannel.com
Steve Bannon joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the commitment necessary to defeat the Dems in the midterms for good. And Expanded Report one day before election.
Expanded Report:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/only-victory-in-the-midterms-can-save-america-and-we-can-win/
Source Link:
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6359a185c1a34b307c1632ab
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