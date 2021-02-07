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Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds LIFTS Covid Restrictions
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231 views • February 07, 2021
FEB. 6, 2021 12:22 PM BY FRED T
THE rightscoop
EXCERPT:
"You can talk all you want about this or that politician taking a bold step, but this is the boldest move I can even think of in the last 4 years, much less the last 12 months."
https://therightscoop.com/wow-iowa-governor-kim-reynolds-lifts-mask-requirement-ends-gathering-limits-opens-businesses/
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THE rightscoop
EXCERPT:
"You can talk all you want about this or that politician taking a bold step, but this is the boldest move I can even think of in the last 4 years, much less the last 12 months."
https://therightscoop.com/wow-iowa-governor-kim-reynolds-lifts-mask-requirement-ends-gathering-limits-opens-businesses/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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