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I’m Here In Kiev, Ukraine | An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev
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245 views • March 01, 2022
I’m Here In Kiev, Ukraine. Streamed live on Feb 27, 2022
An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev Ukraine. Gonzalo Lira lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine but has been stuck in a hotel room in Kiev. He breaks down the start of this conflict and discusses what is going on, especially handing weapons out to civilians without training, all for a "photo opportunity" for Zelensky. Essential listening ……
Putin’s “Empire of Lies” speech: https://youtu.be/X6YeIM85SJg
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtN6C9xfzFo - Feb 27, 2022
I’m Here In Kiev, Ukraine | An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev
I’m Here In Kiev Ukraine, An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev, Gonzalo Lira, Feb 27, 2022 - https://www.youtube.com/c/CoachRedPill
Premier Palace Hotel, Kiev
Here In Kiev Ukraine, An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev, Gonzalo Lira, Feb 27 2022
An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev Ukraine. Gonzalo Lira lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine but has been stuck in a hotel room in Kiev. He breaks down the start of this conflict and discusses what is going on, especially handing weapons out to civilians without training, all for a "photo opportunity" for Zelensky. Essential listening ……
Putin’s “Empire of Lies” speech: https://youtu.be/X6YeIM85SJg
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtN6C9xfzFo - Feb 27, 2022
I’m Here In Kiev, Ukraine | An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev
I’m Here In Kiev Ukraine, An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev, Gonzalo Lira, Feb 27, 2022 - https://www.youtube.com/c/CoachRedPill
Premier Palace Hotel, Kiev
Here In Kiev Ukraine, An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev, Gonzalo Lira, Feb 27 2022
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