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Another article too hot to handle; even vaccine critics won’t run with it!
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884 views • February 25, 2022
Article link: https://bit.ly/jr-article
A few days ago — in my article The Test for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/21/the-test-for-klaus-schwab-and-the-world-economic-forum/, I republished my proof that the medical cartel has been routinely killing millions of people, with its treatments, for at least the past 20 years.
And when I say proof, I’m talking about clear mainstream research.
Virtually no one has taken those research citations and run with them, despite the fact that I’ve highlighted them for years. I’ve highlighted them in articles and interviews.
What’s the problem?
Apparently, even many “alternative” journalists and doctors are keeping a piece of their souls in the official prison of fake medicine and fake science. On purpose.
They want to hedge their bets. They want to go halfway, but not all the way.
They want to admit some things, but not other things.
So today, I’m posting another one of my “too hot to handle” pieces. I’ve published this article at least four times. Even doctors who oppose the COVID vaccines won’t pick up on it.
Why?
Article link: https://bit.ly/jr-article
A few days ago — in my article The Test for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/21/the-test-for-klaus-schwab-and-the-world-economic-forum/, I republished my proof that the medical cartel has been routinely killing millions of people, with its treatments, for at least the past 20 years.
And when I say proof, I’m talking about clear mainstream research.
Virtually no one has taken those research citations and run with them, despite the fact that I’ve highlighted them for years. I’ve highlighted them in articles and interviews.
What’s the problem?
Apparently, even many “alternative” journalists and doctors are keeping a piece of their souls in the official prison of fake medicine and fake science. On purpose.
They want to hedge their bets. They want to go halfway, but not all the way.
They want to admit some things, but not other things.
So today, I’m posting another one of my “too hot to handle” pieces. I’ve published this article at least four times. Even doctors who oppose the COVID vaccines won’t pick up on it.
Why?
Article link: https://bit.ly/jr-article
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