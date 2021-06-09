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VACCINE FREAK SHOW Weapons Of Mass Vaccination
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38 views • June 09, 2021
The depopulation agenda of Bill Gates the Satanist W.H.O. desires to destroy the human race. He is an expert in entrenched scientific error following the wrong course of action with the maximum precision W.H.O. wants to inject 7+ billion people with a toxic concoction (mRNA vaccine) of unproven chemicals/genetics to combat a virus that has never even been proven to exist. This idiot is a criminal and a psychopath. Music & Film Clip By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
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