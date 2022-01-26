Orange Man on Fire! Lin vs. Rittenhouse, The Truth about 9/11, and Honoring slain DEA Agent Kiki Camarena

Part 14 of the Wake Up, America series! Recorded Jan. 23 and 24, 2022.



Topics include:



- Great news for Freedom Fighters and Flyers!

- The Lin-Flynn Drama: what's REALLY going on with Kyle Rittenhouse, Patrick Byrne, Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn, and L. Lin Wood & the doxxing of his government whistleblower @JohnHereToHelp

- President Trump's last speech and rally in AZ

- A history of false flags and the most recent one in Colleyville, TX

- The REAL Truth about 9/11

- More victories in the fight against pokey things and man dates ;)

- More evidence that pokey things ARE b i o w e a p o n s

- The Bush Crime family's Nazi ties and their betrayal of Nikola Tesla

- Florida Governor DeSantis honoring the wrong man

- Revolution in the hearts and minds of the People

- "The Last Narc" heroic author and DEA whistleblower Hector Berrellez

- The Return of THE King and His coming armies!

- Exposing the Guadalajara cartel and Honoring slain DEA Agent, Kiki Camarena, and the real story surrounding his brutal death



"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."



“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin



ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.



Because the mainstream media won't tell you.



WE are now the news.