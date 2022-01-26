© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orange Man on Fire! Lin vs. Rittenhouse, The Truth about 9/11, and Honoring slain DEA Agent Kiki Camarena
Follow
2
Share
Report
50 views • January 26, 2022
Part 14 of the Wake Up, America series! Recorded Jan. 23 and 24, 2022.
Topics include:
- Great news for Freedom Fighters and Flyers!
- The Lin-Flynn Drama: what's REALLY going on with Kyle Rittenhouse, Patrick Byrne, Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn, and L. Lin Wood & the doxxing of his government whistleblower @JohnHereToHelp
- President Trump's last speech and rally in AZ
- A history of false flags and the most recent one in Colleyville, TX
- The REAL Truth about 9/11
- More victories in the fight against pokey things and man dates ;)
- More evidence that pokey things ARE b i o w e a p o n s
- The Bush Crime family's Nazi ties and their betrayal of Nikola Tesla
- Florida Governor DeSantis honoring the wrong man
- Revolution in the hearts and minds of the People
- "The Last Narc" heroic author and DEA whistleblower Hector Berrellez
- The Return of THE King and His coming armies!
- Exposing the Guadalajara cartel and Honoring slain DEA Agent, Kiki Camarena, and the real story surrounding his brutal death
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
Topics include:
- Great news for Freedom Fighters and Flyers!
- The Lin-Flynn Drama: what's REALLY going on with Kyle Rittenhouse, Patrick Byrne, Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn, and L. Lin Wood & the doxxing of his government whistleblower @JohnHereToHelp
- President Trump's last speech and rally in AZ
- A history of false flags and the most recent one in Colleyville, TX
- The REAL Truth about 9/11
- More victories in the fight against pokey things and man dates ;)
- More evidence that pokey things ARE b i o w e a p o n s
- The Bush Crime family's Nazi ties and their betrayal of Nikola Tesla
- Florida Governor DeSantis honoring the wrong man
- Revolution in the hearts and minds of the People
- "The Last Narc" heroic author and DEA whistleblower Hector Berrellez
- The Return of THE King and His coming armies!
- Exposing the Guadalajara cartel and Honoring slain DEA Agent, Kiki Camarena, and the real story surrounding his brutal death
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.