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Do Not Fight The Fed | Do This Instead
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141 views • February 05, 2022
From Mark Moss
Ron Paul started a movement in 2009, "End The Fed" — that's led to an entire generation of people like me continuing to push that narrative, but why?
Why end the Fed, what're the problems they've cause, and where does this lead if we don't do something about it?
I broke this down into a two part series, and this is part two of the first video because it's a little long. I gave this talk live on stage at Rebel Capitalist Live, with Ron Paul — and now here I am giving this to you, on YouTube.
In this second part video, I'm going to break down
- If we don't end the Fed, where does this lead to?
- What finally breaks this 50 year movement
- The megapolitics that are reshaping the world
- Star Wars and F.A Hayek quotes, and how they're relevant to this
- Socrates solution to all of this
- Why I think ending the Fed isn't the solution, but something different
Timecodes
0:00 What to Expect In Part II
1:16 What Was Covered In Part 1
2:18 When Living a Lie
3:18 Totalitarian State
5:03 Megapolitics
6:39 Rise of Information
8:19 The Star Wars & Hayek Analogy
10:17 Good Money Takes Their Power
11:24 Megapolitics of The Internet & Bitcoin
14:27 Separate Money and the State
16:53 What Happens Next
19:52 Ron Paul's Movement
20:36 Outro
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/s8DZjrVacnQ
Ron Paul started a movement in 2009, "End The Fed" — that's led to an entire generation of people like me continuing to push that narrative, but why?
Why end the Fed, what're the problems they've cause, and where does this lead if we don't do something about it?
I broke this down into a two part series, and this is part two of the first video because it's a little long. I gave this talk live on stage at Rebel Capitalist Live, with Ron Paul — and now here I am giving this to you, on YouTube.
In this second part video, I'm going to break down
- If we don't end the Fed, where does this lead to?
- What finally breaks this 50 year movement
- The megapolitics that are reshaping the world
- Star Wars and F.A Hayek quotes, and how they're relevant to this
- Socrates solution to all of this
- Why I think ending the Fed isn't the solution, but something different
Timecodes
0:00 What to Expect In Part II
1:16 What Was Covered In Part 1
2:18 When Living a Lie
3:18 Totalitarian State
5:03 Megapolitics
6:39 Rise of Information
8:19 The Star Wars & Hayek Analogy
10:17 Good Money Takes Their Power
11:24 Megapolitics of The Internet & Bitcoin
14:27 Separate Money and the State
16:53 What Happens Next
19:52 Ron Paul's Movement
20:36 Outro
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/s8DZjrVacnQ
Keywords
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