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In recent years, a cultural and medical controversy that once sat on the fringes has barnstormed into the public square. From Vancouver to Sydney, from courtrooms to classrooms, questions around gender identity, children’s healthcare, and parental rights have become some of the most contested issues of our time. At the centre of this particular story is a Canadian activist, Chris Elston, widely known as ‘Billboard Chris.’ His courageous campaign—conducted largely on street corners, online platforms, and public forums—has drawn both strong support and unhinged condemnation.