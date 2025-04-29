© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Canada's NEW Anti-Catholic Prime Minister?!
Mark Carney, Canada's newly elected Prime Minister, has received Holy Communion, defying Catholic teaching in full view of the nation. Meanwhile, conservative leader Pierre Poilievre panders to the left, abandoning the social conservatives who built his base. Abortion, euthanasia, and sacrilege dominate the national agenda—not because of policy failures, but because of a rejection of truth.