© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN Sues CDC for COVID Vax Safety Data
Follow
2
Share
Report
211 views • January 21, 2022
Del BigTree.
ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., gives insight into our current lawsuit against the CDC to release data on the over 119 MILLION medical events from vaccines reported to the database.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsw8l2-ican-sues-cdc-for-covid-vax-safety-data.html
ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., gives insight into our current lawsuit against the CDC to release data on the over 119 MILLION medical events from vaccines reported to the database.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsw8l2-ican-sues-cdc-for-covid-vax-safety-data.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.