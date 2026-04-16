THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 33: Doubting Jesus' Sanity

The scribes and Pharisees came to Jesus asking for a supernatural sign to prove He was the Messiah. Jesus retorted that the only sign they would get was that of the prophet Jonah. The Son of God came from heaven to inhabit a human body provided by the Holy Spirit and Mary. He was God and man at the same time.

There was no spiritual death that occurred on the cross, in fact, Jesus visited Paradise and preached to the inhabitants of hell. Then He re-entered the resurrected body and walked victoriously out of the tomb. Jesus condemned the generation that saw the miracles and rejected Him.

He taught about demons and the harm of returning to a sinful lifestyle. Then His family and friends tried to recall Him when they thought that He had mentally lost it. Even His own mom was among this group! Jesus refused to speak with them since He knew the God-man was going to redeem humanity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1930.pdf

RLJ-1930 -- SEPTEMBER 24, 2023

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