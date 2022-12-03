【Ukraine Rescue 3.12.2022】A Ukrainian Girl Accepts Interview at the NFSC Cafe

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【Ukraine Rescue】3/13/2022 An exhausted Ukrainian girl Lera who had not slept well for a whole week during the bumpy journey to escape from her war-torn homeland found great comfort in the new Cafe set up by the rescue team of the #NewFederalStateofChina. The follow fighter told the Ukraine girl that the mission of the NFSC is to take down the Chinese Communist Party. The the boss behind the Russian-Ukraine war is the CCP, and we will win