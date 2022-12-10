Create New Account
Joy Or Grief From Progeny - Proverbs 10:1
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Joy Or Grief From Progeny.

Proverbs 10:1 (NIV).

1) The proverbs of Solomon:

A wise son brings joy to his father,

but a foolish son brings grief to his mother.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Dad is comforted from the wisdom of his son.

Mom is distressed from her foolish son.

This proverb compares the response

of dad from his wise son,

but mom from her foolish son.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yckhsevm

#proverbs #Solomon #wise #son #joy #father #foolish #son #grief #mother

fatherproverbsmotherjoysonsolomonwisegrieffoolish

