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(DON'T) 'LOOK UP' NASA Hires Priest to Prepare Religions for Encounter With 'Aliens' (Part 5)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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106 views • January 07, 2022
[06.01.2022] NASA prepares the World for the Arrival...
Dec. 2021 NASA 'looks to the heavens' for help: Agency enlisted 24 theologians to assess how the world would react to the discovery of alien life on distant planets and how it might change our perception of gods and creation
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10343387/NASA-enlists-24-theologians-assess-world-react-discovery-alien-life.html

NASA Hires Theologians to Understand How World Will React to Discovery of Alien Life
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news/nasa-theologians-priest-alien-life-discovery-reaction-programme-2677337

NASA hired 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens: new book
https://nypost.com/2021/12/27/nasa-hired-24-theologians-to-study-reaction-to-aliens-book/

It’s Coming ; The Last Card, the Alien Card, and it’s all a Lie
Mirrored from Atheism is Madness https://youtu.be/QNx9-UsOGiU

188 views Jan 6, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 789 subscribers
https://youtu.be/d8CpzLwQA0Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA

215 views Jan 6, 2022
Atheism Is Madness
1.86K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QNx9-UsOGiU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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