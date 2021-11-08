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Vaxxed athletes in their prime dropping
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954 views • November 08, 2021
This video is a tiny sample of what is happening worldwide. Here we see it killing world-class athletes in their prime. The same is happening to all age groups in this biological warfare world.
This is the third video that came to me without the audio track that is mandatory on Brighteon's hosting platform. It is the third time I have appended a musical audio to a silent movie in order to share widely.
This is the third video that came to me without the audio track that is mandatory on Brighteon's hosting platform. It is the third time I have appended a musical audio to a silent movie in order to share widely.
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