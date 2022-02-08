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Massive Cover-up as Governments Lie about Vaccinated Deaths and Label Them Unvaccinated
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272 views • February 08, 2022
Exposing flat out lies about the unvaccinated. Also, the dangerous drug Remdesivir now being pushed on children.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Pearson Sharp report - CDC data reveals vaccines are killing far more children than the China virus itself.
https://www.oann.com/cdc-data-reveals-vaccines-are-killing-far-more-children-than-china-virus-itself/
2) Dr Gina Primetime - Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes the dangerous push by the FDA of Remdesivir
https://americasvoice.news/video/77F41ygTqVzqpmX/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Pearson Sharp report - CDC data reveals vaccines are killing far more children than the China virus itself.
https://www.oann.com/cdc-data-reveals-vaccines-are-killing-far-more-children-than-china-virus-itself/
2) Dr Gina Primetime - Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes the dangerous push by the FDA of Remdesivir
https://americasvoice.news/video/77F41ygTqVzqpmX/
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