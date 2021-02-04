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Lay It All Down
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47 views • February 04, 2021
Judgment precedes blessings and prepares our hearts as ready Brides of Yahshua. His Bride is humble, teachable, devoted, fruitful in times of upheavals, fires, testings, desolations, and enemy attacks on earth. While the world teaches control and self-preservation the Kingdom teaches us to lay it all down, surrender and trust in our Mighty King, who saves, heals, delivers, and sets us free. To lay our lives down willingly is to gain that which is eternal. This world is coming to dust, while Yah’s Kingdom and promises are forever and we have so much to look forward to!
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