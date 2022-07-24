US Human Trafficking Report Accuses China and Russia the Worst Offenders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pyed6f2d
07/22/2022 South China Morning Post: The US Department of State has cited China and Russia as two of the worst offenders of human trafficking. In a 634-page annual report released on July 19, 2022, Washington accused Beijing of “widespread forced labour” of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, as well as exploiting labour for its Belt and Road Initiative. China hit back, saying that the report was “erroneous” and the US was “notorious” on this issue. Meanwhile, Russia was also blamed for causing human trafficking after invading Ukraine in February