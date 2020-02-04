DNC Civil War: Hillary’s SuperDelegates to Block Sanders

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This should be entertaining. Bernie supporters are still angry at Hillary taking the 2016 nomination away with superdelegates. Even though the DNC made a great fanfare about reform, they’re considering going back to the old rules to stop Bernie.
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