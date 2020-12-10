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TruNews Headlines with Doc Burkhart - December 10, 2020
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46 views • December 10, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
FROM TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, YouTube goes into the censorship business, removing videos that dare to challenge the 2020 election results; the mainstream media and social media are working hand in hand to suppress election stories online, while at the same time calling the Texas Supreme Court ballot lawsuit ridiculous; and Michigan rep Cynthia Johnson tells her ‘soliders’ to prepare to take on Trump supporters. Airdate (12/10/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-10-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
FROM TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, YouTube goes into the censorship business, removing videos that dare to challenge the 2020 election results; the mainstream media and social media are working hand in hand to suppress election stories online, while at the same time calling the Texas Supreme Court ballot lawsuit ridiculous; and Michigan rep Cynthia Johnson tells her ‘soliders’ to prepare to take on Trump supporters. Airdate (12/10/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-10-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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