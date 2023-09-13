Session 18 | Revelation 14:1 - 15:8 | Zion, Six Angels, The Son of Man, and Seven Vials

Notes: https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/09/revelation-141-158-zion-six-angels-the-son-of-man-and-the-seven-vials-session-18-1-1.pdf
Today's Class Outline
| Session 18
A Lamb Standing on Mout Zion with the 144,000
Voices From Heaven Sing a New Song
The 144,000 Undefiled Men
The 144,000 Stand Faultless Before God
An Angel Preaches the Everlasting Gospel
A Second Angel Announces the Fall of Babylon
A Third Angel Warns of the Consequences for Taking the Mark of the Beast
The Son of Man and a Fourth Angel
A Fifth Angel with a Sharp Sickle
A Sixth Angel Calls on the Fifth Angel to Gather the Clusters of the Vine
The Final Seven Plagues are Announced
The Overcomers and the Calm Before the Storm
The Overcomer's Song
Seven More Angels Assemble to Receive Vials Filled with God's Wrath
God's Power and Glory Fill the Heavenly Temple
