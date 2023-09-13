Session 18 | Revelation 14:1 - 15:8 | Zion, Six Angels, The Son of Man, and Seven Vials

Notes: https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/09/revelation-141-158-zion-six-angels-the-son-of-man-and-the-seven-vials-session-18-1-1.pdf

Today's Class Outline

| Session 18 A Lamb Standing on Mout Zion with the 144,000 Voices From Heaven Sing a New Song The 144,000 Undefiled Men The 144,000 Stand Faultless Before God An Angel Preaches the Everlasting Gospel A Second Angel Announces the Fall of Babylon A Third Angel Warns of the Consequences for Taking the Mark of the Beast The Son of Man and a Fourth Angel A Fifth Angel with a Sharp Sickle A Sixth Angel Calls on the Fifth Angel to Gather the Clusters of the Vine The Final Seven Plagues are Announced The Overcomers and the Calm Before the Storm The Overcomer's Song Seven More Angels Assemble to Receive Vials Filled with God's Wrath God's Power and Glory Fill the Heavenly Temple

