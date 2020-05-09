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AGENDA: Grinding America Down
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133 views • May 09, 2020
When Idaho legislator Curtis Bowers wrote a "letter to the editor" about the drastic changes in America's culture, it became the feature story on the evening news, people protested at the capitol, and for weeks the local newspapers were filled with responses. He realized then... he'd hit on something.
Ask almost anyone and you'll hear, "Communism is dead! The Berlin Wall came down." And though the word communism isn't used anymore, this film will show the ideas behind it are alive and well. Join Bowers for a fascinating look at the people and groups that have successfully targeted America's morality and freedom in their effort to grind America down. It's not just another conspiracy theory. It's a well documented agenda.
►TO ORDER THE AWARD-WINNING FILMS, go to - https://www.agendadocumentary.com
►CONNECT WITH CURTIS ON FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/pg/Agenda.Do...
Ask almost anyone and you'll hear, "Communism is dead! The Berlin Wall came down." And though the word communism isn't used anymore, this film will show the ideas behind it are alive and well. Join Bowers for a fascinating look at the people and groups that have successfully targeted America's morality and freedom in their effort to grind America down. It's not just another conspiracy theory. It's a well documented agenda.
►TO ORDER THE AWARD-WINNING FILMS, go to - https://www.agendadocumentary.com
►CONNECT WITH CURTIS ON FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/pg/Agenda.Do...
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