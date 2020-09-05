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AQ. MMS: Censorship, Chlorine Dioxide and focusing on truth.
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1065 views • September 05, 2020
Youtube, Facebook and Twitter have recently updated their "community guidelines" so that they can pull videos and "deplatform" any account that they deem innapropriate. For this reason, thousands of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) videos/links/pictures have been deleted, filtered or even completely "Account-Deplatformed" by the powers that be. What is the sensorship process like? Hear the account of Brian Rose and JP of their experiences and responses as they talk about their channels threatened. (They are not promoters of MMS though). Yt, FB and Twitter are not necessarily the enemy but the sensorship is a bit disturbing. They are just not "free speech" platforms like Brighteon and Bitchute are.
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