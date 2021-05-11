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Part 1 - U.S. military Nazi SS leaders arrested for treason as scapegoats for NWO nuclear war attempt
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130 views • May 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). I do not think the humans are allowed to be part of the top military generals, but you have to be part of their Draco chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites or Draco-Pleiadian hybrid LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick brotherhood just like in Hollywood or any other part of the gay mafia Satanist nephilim secret society of globalist elites to become a top general as Kay Griggs exposed in 1988. Simon Parkes reports that the Nazi SS Ceres planet 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the head of the national guard General Daniel Hokanson were arrested for treason against Donald Trump, because they refused to have Donald Trump return to his presidential office. From a criminal investigative deduction, this does not make any sense, because Simon Parkes had been saying every time that General Milley and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all the Nazi SS U.S. military is 100% supporting their Nazi SS “Black Sun” Donald Trump, and Simon Parkes said that Donald Trump has said that he has 300 top generals protecting him, and Simon Parkes said that the generals coming up to stand behind Trump during the press conference was a message that the military was 100% behind Donald Trump. Now, Simon Parkes is contradicting what he used to say every month. I believe Simon Parkes is lying again to cover up the real reason for the arrest, which is the Illuminati NWO using Milley and Hokanson as scapegoats to cover up Donald Trump’s failed nuclear war attempt to start their NWO, which the real Christians prayers stopped and the real Christians exposed to the human populace. I think the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Draco-Pleiadian hybrid incarnate avatars Milley and Hokanson were just used as scapegoats to cover up the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Saturnalian black nobility families Draco avatars’ Donald Trump attempt to start their NWO by trying to kill all the congress members by blaming their terrorist attack on Russia and Iran to start their NWO nuclear war. Kimmy exposed their attempt to shoot the 24 Cuban scud missiles from 12 U.S. navy ships into the White House and Capitol building, which was thwarted by God. It seems the humans found out from us real Christians, so they got angry about the nuclear war attempt and revolted. I think they were going to not only kill their rival Rothschild family shapeshifting Draco avatar communist politicians, but also their own Nazi SS “Black Sun” cybernetic Draco avatar politicians, too, including Kamala Harris. Therefore, Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites had to cover up everything again, so they probably went to Kimmy to stop her from exposing them anymore, and in return they will hand the reins to her. This may be why Kimmy’s Life Force Global website for all humans and the public has been closed, and they have now made it a paid membership website only for members of their new United News Network website. That way they can screen the members to see if they are human Christians or if they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Agers. The Life Force Global Pleiadians have monetized everything into a business now, where people who want to hear the truth from them have to pay money to them now.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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