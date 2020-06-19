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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1970 - Wednesday - June 10, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/0PV3Vx9bHGE
Shocking Revelation: Chauvin "Bumped Heads" With George Floyd, Was "Afraid" Of Black People 1970-9AM
During a report aired on Tuesday’s “Justice for All” special on CBS, one individual who worked with both George Floyd and former police officer Derek Chauvin at a nightclub said that the two did not get along and that Chauvin knew Floyd “pretty well.” And the owner of the club stated that Chauvin was “afraid and intimidated” by black people. David Pinney, who CBS said was a co-worker of both Chauvin’s and Floyd’s at the nightclub, said that Chauvin and Floyd “bumped heads.” And “It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which is — which was an issue.” Shocking Revelation: Chauvin “Bumped Heads” With George Floyd, Was “Afraid” Of Black People – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Njx730qOoEl
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