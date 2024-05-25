BREAKING: Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield states that the primary threat of H5N1 Bird Flu stems from gain of function research conducted in US labs.
"In the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months ... that's the real threat ... Bird Flu, I think, is gonna be the cause of the Great Pandemic."
