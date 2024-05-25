Create New Account
BREAKING: Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield states that the primary threat of H5N1 Bird Flu stems from gain of function research conducted in US labs.
Be Children of Light
"In the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months ... that's the real threat ... Bird Flu, I think, is gonna be the cause of the Great Pandemic."

