The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 30 - Bitcoin and NFTs Collide: Bitcoin's Role in Revitalizing the NFT Market | https://www.themorganreport.com/joinIn the wake of numerous blockchain-based digital asset launches, 2022 proved to be a year of devastation for crypto investors. Many who invested heavily in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to secure a piece of the digital realm—whether for profile pictures, metaverse avatars, or simply boasting rights found themselves at a major financial loss. The overall NFT trading volume across all marketplaces plummeted from nearly $6 billion in January to under $1 billion in October.

Today the NFT market seems to be recovering a little after a disappointing end to 2022 but can it recover enough to make investors whole?

Join Kurt Wuckert Jr. and David Morgan to see what their thoughts are about this recovery and where it may be going.

Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 30 - Bitcoin and NFTs Collide: Bitcoin's Role in Revitalizing the NFT Market, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 30 - Bitcoin and NFTs Collide: Bitcoin's Role in Revitalizing the NFT Market.



Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join



