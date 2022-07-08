The Raging Reptilian: It Was Deep State 'Rod From God' Lightning That Struck the Georgia Guidestones

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I have followed the 'Raging Reptilian' aka Kinninigan on YouTube for several years. Like myself he has lost five channels because of his controversial videos. He has posted two videos on his theory of what happened to the Georgia Guidestones and while I have covered the collapsing Guidestones in my past few videos I have decided to share with you his thoughts on who he believes is behind the Guidestones collapse and why it was done.
Related videos:
The Reptilian Cuneiform & Blood Sacrifice Was Destroyed
Kinninigan Zin-Uru YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dyB8l6mExc
The Cuneiform Script on the Guidestones is Strange
Kinninigan Zin-Uru YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tM3yZGXEtq8&t=29s
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