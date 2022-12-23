House remodel, early November 2020

By now, our business partner ("money guy") has strongly encouraged us to have this house ready a week before Thanksgiving, to open a vacation rental. This will cover the mortgage while we continue to renovate the outside of this house. The thumbnail features the previous dining room with linoleum squares peeling up and a horrid brown-yellow paint job (accented by nicotine stains.) We ran an Ozone generator overnight for many days to clean up the stench.