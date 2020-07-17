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WARNING: NWO AI DNA altering Vaccine being fast tracked
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146 views • July 17, 2020
**** Please read and share this document: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984 ****
This information is presented by Dr. Carrie Madej and was uploaded as part of this article: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx6Qu-xQE1Y&;feature=youtu.be
This information is presented by Dr. Carrie Madej and was uploaded as part of this article: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx6Qu-xQE1Y&;feature=youtu.be
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