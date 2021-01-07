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Twitter BANNED This Important TRUMP Message (Jan 6th 2021)
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428 views • January 07, 2021
Twitter BANNED this important TRUMP Message on Jan 6th 2021 AND they locked his Twitter account for 12 hours. In order to keep the false narrative of Trump being a dictator it was very important to stop this healing message on this most historic day. Spread this far and wide.
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