Summary：Miles Guo pointed out in the grand live broadcast on November 15th that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to collude with the United States in a big deal. Still, no one could stop the vaccine disaster, the collapse of the world economy, or the global political turmoil that followed.
