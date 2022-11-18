Create New Account
The CCP is the Culprit that World Economy is now on the Verge of Collapse
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 11 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/525953

Summary：Miles Guo pointed out in the grand live broadcast on November 15th that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to collude with the United States in a big deal. Still, no one could stop the vaccine disaster, the collapse of the world economy, or the global political turmoil that followed.

