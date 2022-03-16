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Ep. 329 March Madness: Public Will Know Soon w/ Chad Vivas | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
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Ep. 329 March Madness: Public Will Know Soon w/ Chad Vivas | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Chad Vivas is an artist who uses his talent to expose the Great Reset and New World Order Agendas.

Guest Website: ChadHVivas.com
@chadhvivas

Part 2: Joshua Reid and Vince Tagliavia look into the news and events of the day and discuss at length what they're seeing between the propaganda.
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