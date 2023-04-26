NEW SEIZED! Sudan Bioweapons Lab Contain Fauci GAIN OF FUNCTION Research

Cross Talk News
Apr 25, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the conflict in Sudan and the Bioweapons Lab that was seized- It turns out, they were holding Gain of Function bioweapons. Also, Tucker Carlson's Firing is more sinister than it seems. It turns out Black Rock owns over 15% of Fox News, and Tucker was a threat to their Ukraine Gravy Train.
Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Peymon Mottahedeh from https://FreedomLawschool.org discuss the TRUTH about the weaponized IRS and the establishing of the Income Tax.
