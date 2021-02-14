© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burden - Message From America (Official Video)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • February 14, 2021
Stream the full Uprise Ep here : https://album.link/i/1552936662
Directed By Ghost
Follow Burden
▶ Stream: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/BurdenOfficialID
▶ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/burdenworld
▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/burdenworld
—
Follow ONErpm:
▶ On Socials: https://lnk.to/RSONEID
▶ On Spotify: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/ONESpotID
▶ On Apple Music: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/ONEappleID
Lyrics.
[Chorus:]
To whom it may concern:
America’s in distress
With our future on the line, look around it’s a mess
We took a turn, now everything you say is offensive
And we slowly losing our freedom, ain’t got no defenses
We can raise the black flag if they want war
Had mercy for the enemy but don’t no more
We can raise the black flag if they want war
Had mercy for the enemy but don’t no more
[Verse 1:]
I have a message from America, but I don’t know what I can say
They wanna silence my voice, taking amеndments away
Why California feel like communism out in L.A
With twenty thousand troops in D.C., gavе em nowhere to stay
When Donald Trump left, he left that shit perfect in place
But Biden killed thousands of jobs on his very first day
Yea that’s crazy, and I ain’t even come to preach no M.A.G.A. word
But China’s got ships around our coast if you haven’t heard
Now I don’t know if that’s a problem for you
But I ain’t trying to go out like that after all I been through
Our Constitution died, I just went and bought me a suit
See, if they come for the guns patriots probably gon’ shoot
I shouldn’t address this but some men in some dresses
Can now piss in the ladies room with yo teenage daughter
But hey, equality, right? Tell it to the future victims all around the country, life’s about to get harder
[Chorus:]
[Verse 2:]
Now they pushing vaccines on us
Kinda feel like population control if I’m being honest
Side effects: Cerebral Palsy and death
But yet they give it to us and expect to us all to inject
We the people, be the pawns
The punching bags to beat up on
The media conceals a bunch of truth that you should read up on
People acting like they woke
I say, “America’s been stolen!” They just laugh like it’s a joke
Ain’t going to be nobody laughing in the end
Because your loss is my loss and they just mastering they plan
Aren’t you excited? While hate is so invited
Our states are not united, Our races are divided
(Hold up,) you still need proof of the Elite?
When the American President couldn’t even make a tweet
On what them trading heads did for Hedge Funds on Wall Street
And stole from millions of people and GameStop and AMC
And what we do? Sit back and take it, we’ll get the loot?
Long as they have that Dominion voting system, we screwed
And that’s the truth, till patriots take a stand cuz don’t nobody care about that S.O.S. in the sand
[chorus]
Directed By Ghost
Follow Burden
▶ Stream: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/BurdenOfficialID
▶ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/burdenworld
▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/burdenworld
—
Follow ONErpm:
▶ On Socials: https://lnk.to/RSONEID
▶ On Spotify: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/ONESpotID
▶ On Apple Music: https://ONErpm.lnk.to/ONEappleID
Lyrics.
[Chorus:]
To whom it may concern:
America’s in distress
With our future on the line, look around it’s a mess
We took a turn, now everything you say is offensive
And we slowly losing our freedom, ain’t got no defenses
We can raise the black flag if they want war
Had mercy for the enemy but don’t no more
We can raise the black flag if they want war
Had mercy for the enemy but don’t no more
[Verse 1:]
I have a message from America, but I don’t know what I can say
They wanna silence my voice, taking amеndments away
Why California feel like communism out in L.A
With twenty thousand troops in D.C., gavе em nowhere to stay
When Donald Trump left, he left that shit perfect in place
But Biden killed thousands of jobs on his very first day
Yea that’s crazy, and I ain’t even come to preach no M.A.G.A. word
But China’s got ships around our coast if you haven’t heard
Now I don’t know if that’s a problem for you
But I ain’t trying to go out like that after all I been through
Our Constitution died, I just went and bought me a suit
See, if they come for the guns patriots probably gon’ shoot
I shouldn’t address this but some men in some dresses
Can now piss in the ladies room with yo teenage daughter
But hey, equality, right? Tell it to the future victims all around the country, life’s about to get harder
[Chorus:]
[Verse 2:]
Now they pushing vaccines on us
Kinda feel like population control if I’m being honest
Side effects: Cerebral Palsy and death
But yet they give it to us and expect to us all to inject
We the people, be the pawns
The punching bags to beat up on
The media conceals a bunch of truth that you should read up on
People acting like they woke
I say, “America’s been stolen!” They just laugh like it’s a joke
Ain’t going to be nobody laughing in the end
Because your loss is my loss and they just mastering they plan
Aren’t you excited? While hate is so invited
Our states are not united, Our races are divided
(Hold up,) you still need proof of the Elite?
When the American President couldn’t even make a tweet
On what them trading heads did for Hedge Funds on Wall Street
And stole from millions of people and GameStop and AMC
And what we do? Sit back and take it, we’ll get the loot?
Long as they have that Dominion voting system, we screwed
And that’s the truth, till patriots take a stand cuz don’t nobody care about that S.O.S. in the sand
[chorus]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.