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Christmas Show & Current Event Update!
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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4 views • December 18, 2020
With Christmas approaching quickly, we wanted to take some time to give glory and honor to our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, reminding everyone what the true reason for this season is!

On today’s show we will be diving into an interesting prophetic study of the gifts given on the very first Christmas. We will also be sharing a couple of Christmas songs performed by Alyssa Drew and Andrew Bellers that you won’t want to miss!

Finally, stay tuned for the end of the show where we will be giving an update on one of the biggest news stories of the week.

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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biblechristmasword of godprophecyzach drewzach drew showchristmas day
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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