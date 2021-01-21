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Interview with Mads Palsvig
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21 views • January 21, 2021
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Martin Byrne sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and the Great Reset.
Part 2 - Mads Palsvig - Former Investment Banker and Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
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https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
Martin Byrne sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and the Great Reset.
Part 2 - Mads Palsvig - Former Investment Banker and Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
Please support our work: Donate with PayPal using [email protected]
Paypal link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;[email protected]&lc=EU&no_note=0&item_name=Promote+Fredom&cn=&curency_code=EUR&bn=PP-DonationsBF:btn_donateCC_LG.gif:NonHosted
Our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/World-Freedom-Alliance-100638895333818
Join our Telegram channel: https://t.me/wfaorg
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