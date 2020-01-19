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Episode 81 - The Truth About the Killing of Qasem Soleimani
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28 views • January 19, 2020
Two weeks prior to the original publication of this episode, the United States military killed a man named Qasem Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport. He was a top general in the Iranian army and the possible heir apparent to the top spot in the Iranian government.
After digesting the reactions of the media and politicians from both sides of the political spectrum, I realized that something was missing. That something was the big picture; the one that takes into account why the U.S. military was in a position to kill another country's military leader on foreign soil.
In order to learn the truth about the killing of Qasem Soleimani, you need to understand the history of the Middle East generally and of Iran and Iraq specifically.
After digesting the reactions of the media and politicians from both sides of the political spectrum, I realized that something was missing. That something was the big picture; the one that takes into account why the U.S. military was in a position to kill another country's military leader on foreign soil.
In order to learn the truth about the killing of Qasem Soleimani, you need to understand the history of the Middle East generally and of Iran and Iraq specifically.
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