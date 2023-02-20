Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE ON GREEK TV -SLOWED DOWN AND ENHANCED -A DEW EMP ATTACK THROUGH HER RFID BLUETOOTH JAB MAC ADDRESS LOOK VERY CLOSELY - ITS A MILITARY STYLE EXECUTION
347 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 19 hours ago |

WE NOTICED A FLASH OF LIGHT BEHIND HER HEAD BUT A STRANGE DARK BOX TYPE ELECTRO MAGNETIC FREQUENCY FIELD SHADOW SURROUNDS HER HEAD JUST BEFORE SHE CRASHES TO THE FLOOR!

WE SUSPECT A DIRECT ENERGY FREQUENCY AND PINGED TO HER OWN BIO RESONANCE FIELD USING DNA CODE FREQUENCY WHICH ATTACKS ONLY HER NOW SHE IS BIO-METRICLY LINKED AND PART OF THE CRISPER TEC INTERNET OF THINGS , THEY TOLD YOU YOU COULD LIVE FOREVER AND REVERSE AGEING , IT WAS A MERE DISNEYLAND PIPE DREAM TO WIN OVER THE MASSES BUT FAILED , IT LOOKS LIKE ANYONE JABBED IS AT RISK WHAT EVER YOUR PROFESSION OR STATUS - THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THESE CRIMES SHOULD BE HUNTED DOWN WORLDWIDE AND BROUGHT TO JUSTICE FOR CRIMES TO HUMANITY AND MASS GENOCIDE - WE HOPE THE PRESENTER IS STILL ALIVE AND WOULD RECOMMEND SHE STAYS OUT OF RADIATION AND WI-FI FIELDS ,

IF YOUR MAGNETIC AND  HAVE A MAC ADDRESS YOUR IN REAL DANGER!

THIS IS BIO-WARFARE ON THE PEOPLES OF THE EARTH THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket