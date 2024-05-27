Create New Account
Vanishing of the Bees
JOB
0 Subscribers
175 views
Published 16 hours ago

This documentary takes a piercing investigative look at the economic, political and ecological implications of the worldwide disappearance of the honeybee.

Directors 

Maryam Henein • George Langworthy

Writers 

Maryam Henein • George Langworthy • James Erskine

Stars 

Elliot Page • Bret Adee • Dennis Cardoza

Keywords
beeshoneybeebeehives

