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Serving The Hansard at Government House in Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 29 November, 2021.
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50 views • November 30, 2021
Serving the Hansard at Government House in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.
29 November, 2021.
In 2015 Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top echelon of the Australian Government and Judiciary. Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent politicians and judges as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order on exposing the 28 names. The Commissioner of the day decided it was a no go zone.
When Senator Heffernan asked why, he (The Commissioner) would deny it, but said, "We have decided not to revisit that issue because the public will lose confidence in the Judiciary."
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
This is a Frankie Dog Turner & Roobs' Flyers production.
See also: Name The 28, Part One and Two - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXzCDoSc4Pul/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sn8zDLRcjSmj/
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Join the Qld Freedom Movement chat on Telegram - https://t.me/freedommovementqld
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29 November, 2021.
In 2015 Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top echelon of the Australian Government and Judiciary. Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent politicians and judges as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order on exposing the 28 names. The Commissioner of the day decided it was a no go zone.
When Senator Heffernan asked why, he (The Commissioner) would deny it, but said, "We have decided not to revisit that issue because the public will lose confidence in the Judiciary."
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
This is a Frankie Dog Turner & Roobs' Flyers production.
See also: Name The 28, Part One and Two - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXzCDoSc4Pul/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sn8zDLRcjSmj/
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Join the Qld Freedom Movement chat on Telegram - https://t.me/freedommovementqld
Join the Freedom Australia-Gold Coast chat on Telegram - https://t.me/TeamAustralia_GoldCoastQLD
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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