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The Transfer of Custody: Why the Audience Must Become the Steward
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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For years, we have been decoding the breadcrumbs, watching the stagecraft, waiting for the grand finale. We gripped our armrests in the dark theater of the world, convinced that revelation would be the moment everything changes.


But John William Brown—author of The American Theater—warns us: we are missing the point if we think we are just an audience. Revelation is not restoration. The public reveal was never meant to be the construction phase. It had to be the recognition phase.


You do not awaken a people into a void. You awaken them into a structure already prepared to receive them.


That structure is you.


The central movement of Act Five is not simply disclosure. It is a transfer of custody—from hidden architecture to conscious consent. From protected continuity to civic stewardship. The moment when the witness becomes steward. The moment when the audience becomes citizen. The moment when revelation becomes responsibility.


Many people want revelation because it confirms what they suspected. Restoration asks for more. It asks whether the awakened can become worthy stewards of what has been revealed. It is one thing to see the inversion. It is another to stop living inverted. It is one thing to recognize corruption. It is another to refuse corruption in oneself.


The Great Restoration requires only 10%—not of everyone, but of the awakened. Enough of those who already see the truth must now move from recognition into embodiment.


That means getting off the couch. That means straightening the records, protecting the innocent, and embodying the solution in your own home. The warrior must be capable of force, but must never worship force.


The stage has been returned to us. The invitation is no longer just to watch. The invitation is to embody.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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