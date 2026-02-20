Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | How The System Works | 02.20.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we break down the growing disconnect between the American people and the political class. With lawmakers well into their 70s and 80s shaping national policy, questions about accountability, compensation, and representation are front and center especially as decisions on election security, tariffs, and foreign policy signal potential economic strain ahead. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court ruling complicates trade policy, military movement in the Middle East raises new concerns, and escalating political tensions at home point to a nation on edge.





We expose the unraveling state of America’s education system. From classrooms where language barriers overwhelm learning, to controversial policies reshaping athletics and curriculum, parents across the country are asking who is really in charge. We dig into allegations of ideological enforcement in school districts, the role of administrators and legal departments in shielding misconduct, and the growing backlash from communities demanding transparency and accountability. The spotlight turns to Colorado’s Cherry Creek School District, where leadership decisions, internal complaints, and community petitions have ignited a fight over trust, governance, and the future of local schools.





This episode connects the dots between government power, institutional protection, and grassroots resistance. From doxing threats against federal agents to states pushing back on controversial curricula, Americans are increasingly refusing to stay silent. If you want to understand where the pressure points are and why citizens across the country are stepping up this is an episode you won’t want to miss.





