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COMPILATION OF THE "WOKE" U.S MILITARY RECRUITMENT ADVERTS STINK OF WHITE GENOCIDE
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1583 views • May 23, 2021
Predictably the Comments Are Disabled So Ive Done This Compilation of All Five of the Adverts and They Reek of Marxism, Americas Military Future Apparently Now Lies in the Capable Hands of Africans and Stronk Whamen, Wonderful Diversity Is Now Destroying the U.S Military, Step Aside White Man Because Even the Military Is Now Being Kalergi-fied. The Comment Section Wont Be Disabled Here, Let Us Know Your Thoughts on This Monstrosity, I Implore You.
https://www.youtube.com/c/goarmy/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/goarmy/videos
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