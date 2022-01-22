© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Kod Hitlera (Enigma - The Hitler's Code)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 22, 2022
The story about the achievements of Polish cryptologists and the importance of these achievements for the course of World War II.
You will find out why these achievements were forgotten after the end of the Second World War.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/yk3w9btOSZI
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
You will find out why these achievements were forgotten after the end of the Second World War.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/yk3w9btOSZI
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.